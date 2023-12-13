Grimsburg Shares New Trailer for the Holidays

Grimsburg is going to be joining FOX's line up of animated comedies next year, and now fans have gotten a bloody new look at what to expect from the series with a new trailer released for the holiday season! Grimsburg is a brand new series starring Jon Hamm that seems to be taking on crime procedural franchises with a bloody and brutal twist. Unlike much of the other comedies seen with FOX's line up, Grimsburg is teasing a much darker edge to its comedy. This is especially true with the newest look at the upcoming series with a new trailer.

Grimsburg will be making its premiere with FOX's Animation Domination block on Sunday evenings next year, and there have been curious looks about what to expect from the upcoming series. This is the case with the newest holiday influenced trailer for the series that teases quite a few bloody and shocking moments that might have been unexpected by fans who see the other animated shows. Check out the new holiday trailer for Grimsburg below.

How to Watch Grimsburg

Grimsburg will be having a special premiere on Sunday, January 7, 2024 following two NFL games (airing immediately after the second game) across all time zones. Starring Jon Hamm as Marvin Flute, Erinn Hayes as Harmony Flute, Rachel Dratch as Stan Flute, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Rufis Pentos and Mr. Flesh, Kevin Michael Richardson as Detective Greg Summers, and Greg Chun as Lieutenant John Kang, the series was created by Catlan McClelland and Matthew Schlissel (who also serve as co-executive producers alongside Jon Hamm) with Chadd Gindin also serving as showrunner and executive producer.

As for what to expect from the new series, FOX teases Grimsburg as such, "In Grimsburg, Marvin Flute (Jon Hamm) may be the greatest detective ever to catch a cannibal clown or correctly identify a mid-century modern armoire. But there's one mystery he still can't crack — his family. Now that he's back in Grimsburg, a town where everyone has a secret or three, Flute will follow every lead he's got to redeem himself with the ex-wife he never stopped loving, even if it means hanging out with the son he never bothered to get to know."

What do you think of the newest look at Grimsburg? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!