Legendary Comics Cancels Gundam Breaker Kickstarter

The Gundam franchise has easily become one of the biggest mech anime franchises in the world. The franchise has spawned countless anime television series and movies, even more merchandise such as Gundam Plastic Models, and life-sized statues in Japan. While the first North American graphic novel was in the works from Legendary Comics, the Kickstarter campaign that was created to cement the project has been indefinitely postponed.

If you are unfamiliar with the campaign, here's how Legendary Comics originally described Gundam Breaker Battlogue: New Build, "Gundam Breaker Battlogue: New Build, serves as both a continuation of the immensely popular Gundam Breaker Battlogue anime series and a captivating standalone story. With a narrative crafted by Nobuo Masuda, a distinguished 30-year veteran of Bandai Sunrise and Gundam projects, readers can expect a thrilling and immersive experience."

(Photo: Legendary Comics)

Gundam: Why Was The Kickstarter Canceled?

Legendary Comics shared the following update regarding the cancelation, stating that the graphic novel would not move forward for now thanks to coming short of its goals, "Dear Backers: We greatly appreciate your support on this campaign. Despite our efforts, we feel we will not achieve the goal to get this project funded despite the time remaining because we are just not getting the broad support we need. Therefore, we are very reluctantly going to cancel the campaign and revisit the project at a later date. Thank you again."

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out the original Gundam Breaker anime series, here's how the official Gundam Youtube Channel describes the series, "After intense fighting, the GUNPLA Battle U.S. Championship enters its final round. Here, the figure of a certain fighter appears. A few months later Misa Satsukino, building a new GUNPLA in the Ayato Shopping Street, seems to be in a worse mood than usual. As an outlet for her unfocused anger, she sets her completed GUNPLA in a simulator and enters battle, but the GUNPLA is suddenly restrained. On the eve of the huge GB Festa event, the fates of the GUNPLA Fighters are at a critical juncture." Legendary Comics has yet to confirm when or if the campaign will return, leaving the future of this Gundam Kickstarter a mystery.

Are you sad to see this Gundam campaign canceled? Which Gundam series deserves a sequel series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Gundam.