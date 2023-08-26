Gundam Launches Special Kickstarter With Legendary Comics

The first Gundam graphic novel produced outside of Japan has launched its own Kickstarter.

Mobile Suit: Gundam remains, arguably, the biggest mech anime franchise in the world. With countless anime series, and life-sized statues, released during its history, there are plenty of stories involving the mechs to be explored in a number of alternate universes. Now, one major storyline is aiming to continue thanks to Legendary Comics as the publisher has opened a new Kickstarter for its upcoming graphic novel, Gundam Breaker Battlogue: New Build.

Here's how Legendary Comics breaks down the upcoming graphic novel on its Kickstart, which is aiming to collect $80,000 USD as a part of its goal, "Gundam Breaker Battlogue: New Build, serves as both a continuation of the immensely popular Gundam Breaker Battlogue anime series and a captivating standalone story. With a narrative crafted by Nobuo Masuda, a distinguished 30-year veteran of Bandai Sunrise and Gundam projects, readers can expect a thrilling and immersive experience."

In breaking down the upcoming project, Legendary confirmed that creator Nobuo Masuda will be working on the story and will be joined by artist Nelson Daniel, "Complementing Masuda's compelling storytelling is the stunning artwork by Nelson Dániel, known for his exceptional work on projects such as the Detective Pikachu graphic novel and Pacific Rim Blackout. Daniel's talent brings the world of Gundam to life, delivering captivating visuals that will leave readers in awe."

Gundam Breaker Battlogue Returns

If you're aiming to add this Gundam graphic novel to your collection, the Kickstarter campaign will be made open until September 22nd, 2023. This part of the franchise places focus squarely on Gundam plastic models, imagining a world wherein participants use their figures to take part in high-flying Gundam battles.

If this is your first time hearing about Gundam Breaker Battlogue, here's how the official Gundam Youtube Channel describes the six-episode series, "After intense fighting, the GUNPLA Battle U.S. Championship enters its final round. Here, the figure of a certain fighter appears. A few months later Misa Satsukino, building a new GUNPLA in the Ayato Shopping Street, seems to be in a worse mood than usual. As an outlet for her unfocused anger, she sets her completed GUNPLA in a simulator and enters battle, but the GUNPLA is suddenly restrained. On the eve of the huge GB Festa event, the fates of the GUNPLA Fighters are at a critical juncture."

Will you be backing this new Gundam campaign? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Mobile Suits.