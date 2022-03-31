Gundam Sheds New Light on Its $130 Million Dollar Metaverse

✖

Mobile Suit Gundam has explored countless worlds over the course of the many stories that the anime franchise has explored over the decades, and it seems that a new universe is about to be explored by Bandai Namco in the Metaverse. With the company responsible for Gundam promising to dedicate nearly one hundred and thirty million dollars to the franchise's step into this virtual world, the company has revealed a new look at what this union might look like when it arrives in the future.

As described by Bandai Namco, this version of the Metaverse is set to unite games, videos, live music, and everything else under the sun when it comes to the world of Gundam, which is plenty considering how many series have been introduced since the universe first debuted in the 1970s. The current President of Bandai Namco, Masaru Kawaguchi, had this to say with regards to the project that will see the company place around $130 million dollars into creating this new virtual environment:

"[The Gundam Metaverse will be] a mechanism for us to be more deeply connected with fans. It will become possible to connect intellectual property-specific metaverses in the future."

Bandai Namco revealed an image of the company's thoughts on what their corner of the Metaverse might look like, with plenty of Gundams seemingly roaring through the skies in this virtual plane:

(Photo: Bandai Namco & Meta)

Bandai Namco isn't the only company that is set to be a part of this endeavor from Mark Zuckerberg, with McDonald's, Disney, and even beer producers at Miller Lite dividing into this virtual landscape.

2022 is set to be a big year for the Gundam franchise, with the mech suit series set to unleash both a new movie and television series, with the former focusing on recreating a lost episode of the original series and the latter introducing the franchise's first female protagonist in The Witch of Mercury. While not announced for this year, Netflix is currently working on a live-action adaptation of Mobile Suit Gundam in the form of a film directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts of Kong: Skull Island fame.

What do you think of the Metaverse focusing on the ever-expanding world of anime mobile suits? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Gundam.

Via ANN