New Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Freedom Trailer Released

Mobile Suit Gundam Seed is now in the midst of celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the original TV anime series' premiere, and a new trailer has been released for its big movie comeback, Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Freedom! Gundam Seed is now in the works on a massive 20th Anniversary project that not only is bringing the anime back for a new movie set after the events of the original and Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny, but with all sorts of other planned projects that will also help to celebrate how far the anime has come since it first began all those years ago.

After revealing the first full look at the new movie earlier this Summer, Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Freedom has shared a new trailer showing off much more from the upcoming sequel project. Showing off more of the extended cast returning to reprise their roles in the new movie, Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Freedom has released a trailer (complete with English subtitles) that you can check out in full below as it gears up for its debut across theaters in Japan next January:

What to Know for Gundam Seed Freedom Movie

Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Freedom will be releasing across theaters in Japan on January 26, 2024. Directed by Mitsuo Fukuda (who also wrote the script alongside Chiaka Morosawa and Liu Goto) for Bandai Namco Filmworks with Hisashi Hirai designing the characters, and Toshihiko Sashashi composing the music, the voice cast will feature a largely returning roster as well. The returning cast includes the likes of Soichiro Hoshi as Kira Yamato, Rie Tanaka as Lacus Clyne, Akira Ishida as Athrun Zala, Kenichi Suzumura as Shinn Asuka, Maaya Sakamoto as Lunamaria Hawke, Fumiko Orikasa as Meyrin Hawke, Kotono Mitsuishi as Murrue Ramius, and more with Nanako Mori replacing Naomi Shindoh as the voice of Cagalli Yula Athha.

You can catch up with the original Mobile Suit Gundam Seed anime series streaming with Crunchyroll, and they tease Mobile Suit Gundam Seed as such, "In Cosmic Era (C.E.) 70... The tensions mounted between the Earth Alliance and theZAFT Forces caused by the 'Bloody Valentine' tragedy have erupted into an all-out war. The Earth Alliance's mobile armor forces and tanks launch...mobile suits are destroyed one after another...It seemed a foregone conclusion that the Earth Alliance, with its superior numbers, would be victorious. But this initial assessment proved to be false. Almost 11 months have passed since the conflict began, with no end in sight..."

