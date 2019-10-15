Bandai Unleashes Campaign For The Golden Gundam

With the 40th Anniversary of the Gundam franchise in full swing, and the recent release of the Gundam Build Divers Re: RISE anime series, what better time to celebrate a golden anniversary than with a golden Gundam? Bandai Spirits is looking to give one lucky fan in Japan their very own Golden Gundam from the recently released anime series, specifically the Earthree Gundam. These unique Gundams come gold plated and even if you aren’t a current resident of Japan, that won’t stop you from feasting your eyes on these brand new mech suit models. Perhaps, if there’s enough groundswell, we’ll be seeing these models make their way to North America!

The Twitter Account for GundamBD shared closer looks at the Golden Gundam models, as well as giving details about the contest itself which will end shortly for Japanese residents, though this doesn’t stop you from getting an eyeful of these gold plated wonders:

Gundam Build Divers Re:RISE tells the story of a number of young “Divers”, the equivalent of Pokemon’s trainers, who attempt to pit their Gundam models against one another in taking the top spot within the Gunpla Battle Nexus Online. This acts as the second season in the Gundam Build Divers franchise, featuring a brand new set of protagonists attempting to make their dreams come true through mech suit combat.

Mobile Suit Gundam is one of the most popular franchises in the world, and that popularity is only expected to grow as Sunrise continues to release new projects for the franchise. This includes new anime based in the original Universal Century storyline, which will next see a film trilogy based on the Hathaway’s Flash novels, a returning anime for its SD Gundam spin-offs, and even a brand new live-action movie coming to the West co-produced by Legendary, a studio who is currently in the midst of bringing a new take on Toho’s Godzilla franchise to the screen.

The official description for Gundam Build Divers, with the main series currently available to watch on both Crunchyroll and Youtube, is as follows:

“Gunpla Battle Nexus Online (GBN) is a new network game that lets people enjoy a variety of missions using Gunpla in a virtual cyberspace dimension. Middle-school students Riku Mikami and Yukio Hidaka recruit their classmate Momoka Yashiro and dive together into this vast world. Becoming “Divers,” or inhabitants of GBN, they meet a mysterious girl named Sarah who has an amazing sensitivity to Gunpla. They begin playing alongside her, but…