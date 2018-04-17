‘Gundam’ Meets ‘Pacific Rim’ In New Theatrical Poster

When Pacific Rim: Uprising hit theaters, many moviegoers pointed out how the film essentially became a live-action anime film. Seeing its success, fans are definitely hoping that the Mobile Suit Gundam would get the same treatment someday.

It may not yet be a live-action Gundam film, but seeing a newly designed Pacific Rim: Uprising poster from a major player in the Gundam franchise is definitely a good step in the right direction.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Much like the previously revealed poster featuring both Godzilla Earth and the Jaegers of Pacific Rim: Uprising to promote the film’s upcoming release in Japan, the film has released a new poster drawn by notable, prolific mecha designer and animation director, Masami Obari.

Obari takes his distinct flare to the film, and makes the Jaegers pop in a way that a full anime series seems like an incredible idea. Obari has provided key animation and mecha design for such franchises like Mobile Suit Gundam (including the most recent Gundam Build Divers), Angel Blade, Hakuoki, Magic Knight Rayearth, s-Cry-ed, and Saint Seiya among many, many others.

Obari is noted for his incredibly smooth yet angular art style which seems to give even the coldest of mechas personality. Along with this new illustration was a lovely convo between Obari and director Steven S. DeKnight where Obari asks if he can design a Jaeger for the third film and, obviously, DeKnight is delighted by the idea. Fans would definitely love to see that as well.

Pacific Rim: Uprising is directed by Steven S. DeKnight, with Guillermo del Toro producing. The film stars John Boyega as Jake Pentecost, the son of Stacker Pentecost (Idris Elba) from the original movie, along with returning stars Rinko Kikuchi, Charlie Day, and Burn Gorman, and series newcomers Scott Eastwood, Cailee Spaeny, Jing Tian, Adria Arjona, and Zhang Jin.

One Mobile Suit Gundam fan even calculated what kind of power the mechas would yield in real life. Taking one of the most oft-ignored mechs in the series, that fans wouldn’t consider too powerful, they calculated an incredible range that would surely do damage in the real world.

The most recent Gundam series, Gundam Build Divers, has just premiered. Sunrise describes the series as such:

“Gunpla Battle Nexus Online (GBN) is a new network game that lets people enjoy a variety of missions using Gunpla in a virtual cyberspace dimension. Middle-school students Riku Mikami and Yukio Hidaka recruit their classmate Momoka Yashiro and dive together into this vast world. Becoming “Divers,” or inhabitants of GBN, they meet a mysterious girl named Sarah who has an amazing sensitivity to Gunpla. They begin playing alongside her, but…

Through many encounters and experiences, Riku and his friends will build not only Gunpla, but their own adventures as well!”