Japan's Real-Life Gundam Statue Gets Official with New Decals

The Walking Gundam Statue is set to take its first steps later this year, with the life sized monument standing apart from the many other models that have been created within the borders of the country of Japan, and the new creation has just received some new decals that make it look far more like the mech suit that has become so well known. Gundam Factory Yokohama has been working on the arrival of this moving statue for some time and even with the issues arising as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, it is still set to walk among us in 2020!

The coronavirus pandemic has been rough for countless anime franchises with Gundam, being no different. With projects like the G Satellite and the upcoming feature length film of Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway's Flash being pushed back, it is definitely nice to see that the production of this impressive monument to the franchise is still htiting its release date. With the statue standing at over sixty feet tall and a subsequent Gundam plastic model being released this fall that will re-create the monument, though it won't be able to walk on its own like its predecessor!

Reddit User Speedballharo9 shared these impressive new photos that show off the new decals for the "Walking Gundam", having just received a new head and body to prepare for the sixty foot tall statue's "journey" across the awaiting land in front of it:

There have been plenty of statues, as mentioned earlier, that have been made in Japan and while many of them tend to be modeled after the original mech that started the series in the late 1970s, this will be the first to move under its own weight! For the future, we'd definitely love to see more of Gundam's mech suits given life size statues, such as the mechs of series such as Mobile Suit Gundam Wing, G Gundam, and countless other anime series that are dying to be brought to life once again.

Would you make the trip to Japan to check out this Walking Gundam? What mech suit would you like to see get a similar statue in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of anime mechs!

