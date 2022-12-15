Gundam Cosplay Unites The "Witches", Suletta And Miorine

Mobile Suit: Gundam returned to the anime world this year with the first female protagonist of the series, Suletta Mercury, the mech suit pilot who has earned her title of "The Witch From Mercury" thanks to her amazing skills. In the first episode of this new Gundam anime, Suletta found herself having a unique encounter with her fellow student, Miorine, and thanks to her mech victory, was betrothed to the important classmate. Now, two cosplayers have perfectly captured the aesthetic and personalities of the two mech pilots who have played a major role in the latest Gundam series.

One of the main aspects that make The Witch From Mercury so different from Gundam's previous mech stories, besides featuring the first female anime protagonist, is the fact that this television series takes place in a university that sees many arguments decided thanks to giant robot fights. In a recent interview, a producer for the new season, Takuya Okamoto, took the chance to discuss how many teenagers in Japan didn't believe that Gundam was appealing to their generation:

"There have been Gundams where schools have appeared before, but I think there were many works that were serious from the start, such as starting with a child soldier. This time, "The Witch From Mercury" also had several turning points in thinking about the story. However, it was just around that time that I had the opportunity to hear from some teenagers who had come for a social studies field trip. Then I was told that "Gundam is not for us" and "I won't watch it if it has Gundam in the title"..."

Gundam: The Witches From Mercury

Recently, The Witch From Mercury ran into controversy as one voice actor, Yume Miyamoto, announced she would be departing the series due to "poor physical condition", but the character of Nika Nanaura has been recast since, as voice actor Haruka Shiraishi will be hopping onboard.

