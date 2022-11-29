Gundam: Witch From Mercury Announces Recast Following One Star's Exit

The latest iteration of the Mobile Suit Gundam franchise, Gundam: The Witch From Mercury, doesn't just introduce the anime's first female protagonist in Suletta Mercury, but it also introduces wild new story elements that were never before seen in the many iterations of the series over the years. Unfortunately, it seems that a shake-up has been announced as a major character in Suletta's story has had to bow out of the anime and will be replaced as the latest Gundam anime continues.

The character in question who will be receiving a new voice actor is Nika Nanaura, an engineer who finds herself becoming an ally to Suletta thanks to her obsession with the Aerial Gundam that the protagonist uses throughout the anime. The official Gundam site has the following description of Nika's character:

"A second-year student in the mechanical department, who belongs to Earth House. She loves mecha, and is very curious about Suletta's Gundam Aerial. Nika has outstanding maintenance skills, and is proud of herself for customizing Chuchu's Demi Trainer."

The Witch From Gundam

The Official Twitter Account for Gundam: The Witch From Mercury revealed that the previous actor for Nika Nanaura, Yume Miyamoto, will be departing due to a "poor physical condition", with voice actor Haruka Shiraishi set to replace her beginning on December 10th:

ニカ・ナナウラ役 代役のお知らせ



ニカ・ナナウラ役として出演されている宮本侑芽さんが、体調不良による一時休養のため、

代役として、12月11日(日)放送の第10話より白石晴香さんに出演頂きます。



ニカ・ナナウラ役：宮本侑芽 ⇒ 白石晴香 — 機動戦士ガンダム 水星の魔女 (@G_Witch_M) November 29, 2022

The Witch From Mercury focuses on a world where Gundams have been made illegal by the universe's corporate overlords, with Suletta having one of the only remaining mechs in the universe thanks to her background. Needless to say, this fact puts her through the wringer when it comes to not just her fellow classmates, but the forces that are pulling the strings of the universe.

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into The Witch From Mercury at this point, the Gundam series' official description reads as such:

"An era when a multitude of corporations have entered space and built a huge economic system. A lone girl from the remote planet Mercury transfers to the Asticassia School of Technology, run by the Beneritt Group which dominates the mobile suit industry. Her name is Suletta Mercury. With a scarlet light burning in her pure heart, this girl walks step by step through a new world."

