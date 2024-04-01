Gurren Lagann vs. Kill la Kill Exhibit Poster Released

Studio Trigger is gearing up to celebrate Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann and Kill la Kill in a special new exhibition for both of these anime juggernauts! Studio Trigger is in the midst of celebrating some massive anniversaries in the last few years as not only has the studio celebrated its own tenth anniversary, but some of its biggest hits are reaching major milestones in their own right. The studio is even reaching into catalogs that were there before they even started producing anime on their own for celebrations of their works, and now we're getting a fun new team up between Trigger and Aniplex.

Studio Trigger and Aniplex have announced a special new "Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann vs. Kill la Kill Exhibition" that will be scheduled to open in Japan later this Summer to highlight not only Trigger's work with their very first anime, Kill la Kill, but Hiroyuki Imaishi and Kazuki Nakashima's previous release with the now defunct Gainax, Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann. To celebrate the announcement of the new exhibition, illustrator Sushio has shared a cool new poster bringing the two anime franchises together in a dream crossover. Check it out below:

How to Watch Gurren Lagann and Kill la Kill

It's yet to be announced what fans can expect to see at this new "Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann vs. Kill la Kill Exhibition," but it's currently scheduled to open this Summer. Thankfully, there are great ways to celebrate both anime releases by checking them out on Crunchyroll and Hulu. They tease Kill la Kill as such, "After 6 years since their collaboration on the ground breaking anime series, 'Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann,' Hiroyuki Imaishi and Kazuki Nakashima are back to shock the world! Ryuko Matoi is a vagrant school girl traveling from place to place searching for clues to the truth behind her father's death—the 'woman with the scissor blade.' The journey has led Ryuko to Honnouji Academy."

As for Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann, it's teased as such, "This is the story of a man who has yet to realize what destiny holds in store for him…In the distant future, mankind has lived quietly and restlessly underground for hundreds of years, subject to earthquakes and cave-ins. Living in one such village are 2 young men: one named Simon who is shy and naïve, and the other named Kamina who believes in the existence of a 'surface' world above their heads."

What do you want to see from this Gurren Lagann vs. Kill la Kill crossover? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!