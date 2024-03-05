Kill la Kill Hypes 10th Anniversary With New Key Art

Studio TRIGGER might be best known currently for animating Netflix's Delicious in Dungeon, but one of their most well-known anime series to date is Kill la Kill. First premiering in 2013, the one-season series ran in 2014 as well, allowing a tenth-anniversary celebration to take place this year. To help anime fans remember the story of Ryuko Matoi, a new pop-up will hit Japan this year with new art of KIll la Kill to celebrate.

Despite the upcoming celebration, it seems unlikely that we'll be receiving a sequel series any time soon. The anime original came to a close with a fairly conclusive finale. Kill la Kill helped to highlight the energy of Studio TRIGGER, with this project being one of the first for the production house that swung open its doors in 2011. If you haven't seen this anime adaptation, it's worth checking out as it remains some of the flashiest animated from TRIGGER to date.

Kill la Kill Celebrates 10 Years

The pop-up shop will be opened later this month in Japan at Towers Records from March 15th to the 24th. Along with creating new art for the tenth anniversary, the franchise will also give anime fans the opportunity to pick up badges, acrylic stands, shirts, and more. Despite the idea that we might never see this universe make a comeback, Kill la Kill left an impression on the anime world with some of the biggest and most energetic battles of the medium.

(Photo: TRIGGER)

(Photo: TRIGGER)

(Photo: TRIGGER)

(Photo: TRIGGER)

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out Kill la Kill, you can catch all the episodes streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu. Here's how the streaming service describes the series, "After 6 years since their collaboration on the groundbreaking anime series, 'Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann,' Hiroyuki Imaishi and Kazuki Nakashima are back to shock the world! Ryuko Matoi is a vagrant school girl traveling from place to place searching for clues to the truth behind her father's death—the 'woman with the scissor blade.' The journey has led Ryuko to Honnouji Academy."

Do you want to see TRIGGER return to the world of Kill la Kill in the future? What has been your favorite anime from Studio TRIGGER? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Ryuko Matoi.

Via Manga Alerts