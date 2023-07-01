Gurren Lagann Celebrates 15th Anniversary Movie With New Trailer, Poster

Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann is celebrating its 15th Anniversary this year, and Studio Trigger is going all out for the fan favorite franchise with a new trailer and poster showing off the upcoming re-release of Gurren Lagann's big movies! Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann made massive waves with fans as the Gainax anime series provided a much different take on mecha anime than ever since in the later 2000s. It's successful TV anime was then followed up with two feature film releases, and these movies are going to make a comeback in a huge way to help celebrate this milestone anniversary.

Gurren Lagann The Movie, which consists of the Childhood's End and The Lights in the Sky are Stars feature films, will be getting a 4K Ultra HD re-release in celebration of the franchise's 15th Anniversary. First hitting theaters in Japan this August before coming to North America later this Winter (with a 4D release planned for the movie as well) and a release in Taiwan this October, you can check out the trailer for Gurren Lagann The Movie in the video above and a special new poster below:

What Is Gurren Lagann?

Gurren Lagann The Movie expanded on the events seen at the end of the TV anime (and changed some of the moments fans might not have been particularly happy about) in some pretty significant ways. This new poster and trailer are particularly notable as this was from director's Hiyouki Imaishi work with the now defunct Gainax rather than the Studio Trigger as many of the staff work with now.

If you wanted to check out the classic Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann anime series for yourself, you can now find it streaming with Hulu and Crunchyroll. The series is officially described as such, "This is the story of a man who has yet to realize what destiny holds in store for him…In the distant future, mankind has lived quietly and restlessly underground for hundreds of years, subject to earthquakes and cave-ins. Living in one such village are 2 young men: one named Simon who is shy and naïve, and the other named Kamina who believes in the existence of a "surface" world above their heads."

