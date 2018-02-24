Get Volleyball Lessons From ‘Haikyu!!’ At Anime Exhibition

If you are a fan of sports anime, then you know what its like to be jealous. Watching your favorite characters play tennis or basketball like pros will make you wish you had their skills. So, all of you Haikyu!! fans are real lucky should you live in Japan.

After all, the anime is going to teach fans how to play volleyball in real life at a new exhibition.

Over in Japan, Haikyu!! will be getting a special exhibition in Sendai this spring. The event will feature behind-the-scenes artwork and production materials, but its staff will also give fans lessons on how to play volleyball like a true Karasuno stan (via ANN).

The exhibition is slated to begin this April, and three of its days will be dedicated to volleyball lessons. The coaches will gather fans at the Kamei Arena Sendai, an actual sports hall in the area. Fans will learn how the sport works and get some hands-on practice with setting, spiking, and more.

Not only will fans get the chance to play volleyball at the exhibition, but they have the chance to say what is featured at the event. This year, an issue of Weekly Shonen Jump featured a pool for fans to submit in regards to Haikyu!! Fans are being asked to tell Shueisha their favorite episode of the anime, and the winner will have its production materials displayed at the event. The publisher will then send 100 random voters a gift for their input.

If you are not familiar with Haikyu!!, then you should definitely try the series out. The franchise was created by Haruichi Furudate, and its manga has sold 28 million copies to date. The series is set in Japan and follows a team of high school volleyball players who want to regain their squad’s former glory. When two freshmen named Hinata and Kageyama try out for the team, their polar opposite personalities put them at odds, but their animosity fades once they learn how to pull off an insanely difficult tag-team skill on the court. With their help, the Karasuno team vows to make a volleyball comeback, but its members discover such a feat is harder than they ever expected.

