Hana-Kimi Is Finally Getting an Anime

All of our patience is finally paying off. After years of pleading, it seems Hana-Kimi: For You in Full Blossom is making a big comeback. Years after its finale, an anime adaptation of the shojo series has been ordered, and the team at Crunchyroll is eager to bring Hana-Kimi to life.

Not long ago, the publication squad behind Hana-Kimi told the world that the anime was in the works. So far, we have no word on what studio is overseeing the production or who will make up its cast. However, Crunchyroll has confirmed it has licensed the anime, so fans will be able to stream the upcoming series with ease.

After the series was announced, the team behind the Hana-Kimi manga posted a statement hyping the long-awaited adaptation. "Hana-Kimi is becoming an anime! This is a project that's been discussed for a while with Hisaya Nakajo-sensei as we moved things forward. Nakajo-sensei had been watching over the rough drafts of the characters and the scenario, and she was looking forward to seeing the world of Hana-Kimi presented in a different way than the manga," the letter reads.

"It's very unfortunate that we weren't able to see the completed product along with Sensei, but because of the passionate support of the readers, Hana-Kimi is coming back again in the form of an anime right around the 20th anniversary of when the manga ended, and we are truly grateful for that fact. Hana to Yume editorial department and the production staff have been working together so that we can live up to the expectations of Nakajo-sensei and the readers, so please look forward to the broadcast!"

Clearly, the editorial team behind Hana-Kimi is eager for this anime adaptation, but the excitement is bittersweet. After all, the creator of Hana-Kimi passed away last October at 50 years old. Hisaya Nakajo never got to see Hana-Kimi get an anime, the artist's colleagues are determined to make sure her vision is seen through perfectly. So if you aren't familiar with Hana-Kimi, you can read up on its official synopsis below for all the details:

"Japanese-American track-and-field star Mizuki has gotten herself to transfer to a high school in Japan...but not just any school! To be close to her idol, high jumper Izumi Sano, she's going to an all-guys' high school...and disguising herself as a boy! But as fate would have it, they're more than classmates...they're roommates! Now, Mizuki must keep her secret in the classroom, the locker room, and her own bedroom. And her classmates--and the school nurse--must cope with a new transfer student who may make them question their own orientation..."

