Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Wins Prestigious Manga Award

There is a lot of manga on the shelves these days, and plenty of them are finding themselves best-sellers lists the world over. Each year, these top-tier series find themselves vying for awards, and one of the top prizes comes from Kodansha. The publisher just revealed the winners of the 2024 Kodansha Comics Awards, and Frieren: Beyond Journey's End took home the big prize.

As it turns out, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End pulled a big win for Shogakukan as the fantasy drama won Best Shonen Title. This award is a major one, and it is just one of several Frieren: Beyond Journey's End has taken home. In 2021, the series won the Tezuka Osaka Cultural Prize for New Creator, and it took home the 69th Shogakukan Manga Award to boot.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End was not the only series that won big this year. The 2024 Kodansha Comic Awards also gifted I See Your Face, Turned Away the top prize for shojo series. Published in May 2024, this romance is delicious wrought with angst and young love. The title comes straight from Kodansha, and creator Rumi Ichinohe has left readers impressed following their tenure on My Sweet Girl.

And as for the event's third biggest prize, the award for Best General Title goes to Medalist. The series launched in May 2020, and creator Tsurumaikada has put the sports series on the map. Medalist tells the story of a young ice skater who lacks the confidence to succeed, but that all changes when they're taken under the wing of heralded skater.

Clearly, the 2024 Kodansha Comics Awards picked some solid series, and Frieren: Beyond Journey's End has caught the attention of the fandom at large. After all, the series was given a major boost this past year thanks to its anime. Frieren: Beyond Journey's End can be streamed on Crunchyroll if you have yet to check it out. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Elf mage Frieren and her courageous fellow adventurers have defeated the Demon King and brought peace to the land. But Frieren will long outlive the rest of her former party. How will she come to understand what life means to the people around her? Decades after their victory, the funeral of one her friends confronts Frieren with her own near immortality. Frieren sets out to fulfill the last wishes of her comrades and finds herself beginning a new adventure..."

What do you make of this latest win for Frieren: Beyond Journey's End? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!