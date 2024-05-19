My Hero Academia Confirms Its Final Stretch Has Begun

It looks like the end is really near, My Hero Academia fans. It has been more than a decade since the hit superhero series launched, and these days, the industry recognizes My Hero Academia as one of its best. Heralded as the successor to Naruto, the series has been on fire as of late with its final act. And now, a new promo has confirmed My Hero Academia is in its final stretch.

The revelation comes from the latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump as it includes a promo for My Hero Academia up front. It is there the magazine says the manga's latest chapter marks the "super super super super super super super super super super climax of the final battle," so that pretty much says it all.

For more than a year now, the final act of My Hero Academia has kept fans preoccupied. The final war against All For One and Shigaraki began with a bang, after all. All of Japan was turned into a battlefield as the leaders of the League made their final stand, and our Class 1-A faves also showed out. From last-minute knockouts to awaited victories, the final act of My Hero Academia has done it all. And after this week's chapter, it seems the final act has reached its peak. All that is left is a wrap up, and we're sure My Hero Academia has big plans to bow out its tale.

So far, no word has been given on when My Hero Academia will end, but its final chapter seems like it is looming on the horizon. In July, the series will turn 10 years old, so fans suspect the manga will try to wrap in tandem with the big anniversary. So if you are not caught up on the My Hero Academia manga, you will want to peep the series on the Shonen Jump app ASAP.

Want to know more about the series? You can read the official synopsis of My Hero Academia below for all the details!

"Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That's right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered "quirk," Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that's not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world's most prestigious hero academies."

