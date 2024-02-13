Haikyu: Decisive Battle At The Garbage Dump Director Teases an Intense Climax

Haikyu's manga series might have ended, but the anime adaptation still has two big films to play catch up. Set to release in Japan this month, Haikyu: Decisive Battle At The Garbage Dump is planning to kick off the finale by placing Hinata and his crew in one of their toughest matches to date. In a recent interview, the director of the anime film touted just how big and intense the last scene of the movie will be to prepare for Haikyu's grand finale.

In a new interview with PASH Magazine in Japan, director Susumu Mitsunaka described that the "final play" of the film will be its most intense when it comes to animation. It is also the scene that Mitsunaka spent the most time and effort on. Considering Susumu has worked diligently on the original anime, the director seems like the right creator for the job.

(Photo: Production IG)

Haikyu's Director Speaks

The director of the film, Susumu Mitsunaka, described the final scene of the movie that the creators are hoping will knock fans out of their seats, "That scene is so intense that even the voice actors during recording asked about what's happening there. I hope to create something impactful. If we can bring it to life in a compelling way, I believe it can become a topic of discussion and resonate with the audiences' hearts."

If you have yet to experience the hard-hitting matches of Haikyu, the first four seasons are available to stream on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the series, "Based off of the original Weekly Shonen Jump manga series from Haruichi Furudate, Haikyu!! is a slice-of-life sports anime revolving around Shoyo Hinata's love of volleyball. Inspired by a small-statured pro volleyball player, Hinata creates a volleyball team in his last year of middle school. Unfortunately the team is matched up against the "King of the Court" Tobio Kageyama's team in their first tournament and inevitably lose. After the crushing defeat, Hinata vows to surpass Kageyama After entering high school, Hinata joins the volleyball team only to find that Tobio has also joined."

Are you hoping to see this battle at the garbage dump make its way to North America? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Haikyu.

Via Haikyu English X Account