Haikyu Manga Returns With Special 2024 One-Shot: Read

Oh, it's time. It has been some years since Haikyu put out any new content, and now the manga is shaking things up. It has been years since creator Haruichi Furudate brought the sports manga to a close. Today, the series made a comeback in honor of Haikyu's upcoming film, and the one-shot is now live for readers globally.

Thanks to Manga Plus, the new Haikyu one-shot is up and ready to read. The hefy insert was penned by Furudate, and it hones in on the upcoming Haikyu film's setting. We are given an in-depth look at the Karasuno vs Nekoma match of the decade. So if you want to see more of Hinata's high school plays, you are in luck.

Of course, this Haikyu one-shot has the entire fandom feeling good. Furudate penned the update in honor of Haikyu the Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump. The film is slated to debut in Japan on February 16th, and it will act as one of two finale films for the anime. So far, the second movie has yet to announced its title, and we've got no release window either.

If you are not caught up with Haikyu ahead of its anime finale, the show is streaming on Crunchyroll right now. As for the manga, Furudate finished his hit volleyball manga in July 2020 after an eight year run. You can find the series in full through the Shonen Jump app as well as Manga Plus. So for anyone needing more info on Haikyu, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Inspired by a small-statured pro volleyball player, Hinata creates a volleyball team in his last year of middle school. Unfortunately the team is matched up against the "King of the Court" Tobio Kageyama's team in their first tournament and inevitably lose. After the crushing defeat, Hinata vows to surpass Kageyama After entering high school, Hinata joins the volleyball team only to find that Tobio has also joined."