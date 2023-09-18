Haikyuu Finale Promises to Drop Anime Update Soon

Haikyuu has kept fans on edge for years now. After the hit sports manga came to a close, all eyes turned to the Haikyuu anime for updates. It has been a hot minute since the Karasuno team greeted fans on screen, but that will all change before long. Haikyuu promises to wrap its anime with a two-part movie, and now Haikyuu is slated to update us on the project soon.

The update comes from Shonen Jump this week as it featured a promo for Haikyuu Final Movie: Part One. It turns out the anime has a special stage planned in Japan on September 24th. On that day, fans overseas will gather for the 2023 Haikyuu Festa, and Shonen Jump has confirmed new info will be shared about the finale there.

Of course, this update comes not long after the official title for Haikyuu's finale went live. It turns out the two-part movie will kick off with Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump. The movie project was announced back in August 2022, and Production I.G. has been hard at work on the film since.

Of course, anime lovers are eager to see Haikyuu tackle its finale on screen. It has also been some years since the anime returned with any new content, so the comeback is a bonus. Haikyuu season four went live in Fall 2020 following a brief delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Before then, season four launched in January 2020 after Haikyuu season three began in 2016. As for the first two seasons of Haikyuu, the sports anime began in 2014 before season two hit the court in early 2016. So as you can see, Haikyuu is no stranger to hiatuses.

Now, it seems like Haikyuu's finale is really on the horizon. Fans are hopeful the sports anime will make its move to theaters by the end of this year if not the start of next. So if you want to catch up on Haikyuu, you can binge the anime's first four seasons now on Crunchyroll. For more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Shōyō Hinata began playing volleyball after seeing the "small giants" who played the sport when he was in elementary school. He suffers a crushing defeat in his first and last tournament in middle school at the hands of his rival Tobio Kageyama. So, Hinata joins Kurasuno High School's volleyball team, vowing revenge against Kageyama. However, Kageyama is also on Kurasuno's team. The former rivals form a legendary combo with Hinata's mobility and Kageyama's precision ball-handling. Together, they take on the local tournaments and vow to meet Kurasuno's fated rival school in the nationals."

What do you think about this latest Haikyuu tease? Are you excited to see the anime come to an end?