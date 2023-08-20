Haikyuu Releases Special Manga Music Video: Watch

Haikyu!! is gearing up to return for a new set of movies to help bring the anime adaptation to an end in the near future, and the manga is celebrating with a special new music video highlighting some of the best moments with one of the best opening themes in the anime. Haurichi Furudate's original Haikyu manga ended its run with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine quite some time ago, but the franchise has been getting active this past year as it gets ready to come back for the proper end of the anime adaptation wuth a huge new project.

With the Haikyu anime ending with two new feature film project adapting the final arcs of the original manga series, it's been the perfect time to actually go back and relive some of the best moments from the series overall. Haikyu's anime also had some of the best episodes in sports anime overall, and many of them were highlighted with the opening theme, "Fly High" as performed by the Burnout Syndromes in the anime's second season. Now fans of the manga can see how some of these moments look with this opening theme too in a new music video released by Shueisha. Check it out below:

What's Next for Haikyuu?

Haikyu is now in the works on its new Haikyu!! FINAL movie project. This will feature two movies adapting the final arcs from Haruichi Furudate's original manga, and the first is titled Haikyu!! The Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump as it takes on the Karasuno vs. Nekoma match from the third round of Nationals that Haikyuu Season 4 teased with its final moments. There's no release date set for this new movie just yet, so there's plenty of time to catch up with the Haikyuu TV anime movies, and OAD specials now streaming with HIDIVE and Crunchyroll.

They tease Haikyu's anime adaptation as such, "Based off of the original Weekly Shonen Jump manga series from Haruichi Furudate, Haikyu!! is a slice-of-life sports anime revolving around Shoyo Hinata's love of volleyball. Inspired by a small-statured pro volleyball player, Hinata creates a volleyball team in his last year of middle school. Unfortunately the team is matched up against the "King of the Court" Tobio Kageyama's team in their first tournament and inevitably lose. After the crushing defeat, Hinata vows to surpass Kageyama After entering high school, Hinata joins the volleyball team only to find that Tobio has also joined."

What do you think of this Haikyuu music video? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!