Haikyuu Hypes Anime Finale Event With New Poster

Haikyuu!! will be coming back with a final set of feature films bringing the anime franchise to an end, and the Haikyuu anime is celebrating the upcoming series finale with a new poster for its farewell party before it all comes to an end! Haikyuu Season 4 came to an end some time ago, but fans had been anxious to see whether or not it would return with a fifth season. With Haurichi Furudate's original Haikyuu manga series ending some time ago as well, the roadmap has been set for the anime's grand finale. But it won't be with multiple seasons, but instead two more movies before it all comes to an end.

While the anime's finale has yet to reveal a release date as of the time of this writing, there will be a significant update revealed for the Haikyuu!! FINAL two feature film project at the upcoming event hyping up the anime's ending. Coming September 24th to Japan this goodbye event, Haikyu!! Festa 2023 -Great Farewell Party-, will feature members of the anime's cast reading an original script written by original Haikyuu manga creator Haruichi Furudate. Check out the special poster released for the new event below:

What Is Haikyuu!! FINAL?

Originally teased as the "next" and "final" story for the Haikyuu anime franchise, Haikyuu!! Final will feature animation from Production I.G. but release dates (or what from the manga's final arcs they will adapt) for these new movies have yet to be revealed as of this writing. If you wanted to check out Haikyuu for yourself ahead of the anime's grand finale, the entire manga run is complete and now available with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library with a paid subscription. The four seasons of the anime, movies, and OAD specials can now be found streaming with HIDIVE and Crunchyroll.

They describe Haikyuu's anime adaptation as such, "Based off of the original Weekly Shonen Jump manga series from Haruichi Furudate, Haikyu!! is a slice-of-life sports anime revolving around Shoyo Hinata's love of volleyball. Inspired by a small-statured pro volleyball player, Hinata creates a volleyball team in his last year of middle school. Unfortunately the team is matched up against the "King of the Court" Tobio Kageyama's team in their first tournament and inevitably lose. After the crushing defeat, Hinata vows to surpass Kageyama After entering high school, Hinata joins the volleyball team only to find that Tobio has also joined."

