Haikyuu Is Recruiting Fans to Star in Its Two-Part Finale

It is hard to believe that Haikyuu is almost at its end. After years on the air, the hit sports anime is ready to curtail the story of all our favorite athletes. With the anime finale on the horizon, Haikyuu plans to end on a high note with a two-part movie. And now, it seems a bunch of lucky fans will get to appear in the film!

You might be wondering how all these fans will show up in Haikyuu since it's animated but never fear! The team behind Haikyuu just informed the world of how it will be done. In September, the anime is hosting a festa event in Japan, and it is there the recording will take place. The crowd will be recorded cheering at the festa, and that audio will be cut into the Haikyuu film.

So there you go! You can now cheer for Hinata and Kageyama in real life. All you have to do is make the festa and cheer to your heart's content.

If you are really wanting to take part in this Haikyuu recording, the festa will take place on September 24 in Chofu, Tokyo. The event will be housed at the Musashino Forest Sports Plaza, and of course, Toho Animation will be present. The studio is producing Haikyuu's two-part finale with Production I.G.. At this point, the Haikyuu finale has yet to drop any release dates, but given this recording update, it seems work is going along just fine in Japan.

For those not caught up with Haikyuu, the anime's current seasons are available to binge on Hulu and Crunchyroll. As for its manga, Haikyuu debuted in 2021 under creator Haruichi Furudate, and it wrapped in 2020. So if you want more details on Haikyuu, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Inspired by a small-statured pro volleyball player, Hinata creates a volleyball team in his last year of middle school. Unfortunately the team is matched up against the "King of the Court" Tobio Kageyama's team in their first tournament and inevitably lose. After the crushing defeat, Hinata vows to surpass Kageyama After entering high school, Hinata joins the volleyball team only to find that Tobio has also joined."

What do you think about this latest Haikyuu reveal? Are you eager to see the sports anime come to an end? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!