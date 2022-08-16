Haikyuu Staff Addresses Season Four's Biggest Challenges

Haikyuu is easily one of the biggest sports anime around. With the volleyball anime team set to spike the ball with their upcoming two-movie finale, a recent interview with the director, Masako Sato, and the series composer, Taku Kishimoto revealed some of the biggest challenges that arose during the fourth season. While the manga has already come to a close, expect some big surprises in the future for the anime adaptation of the fan-favorite series.

To start, series composer Taku Kishimoto dove into the difficulties that arose from summarizing the source material of the manga:

"The most important thing in series composition is how to summarize the story. However, there are some parts of the story that need to be compressed and some parts that need to be drawn out more tightly than others. We had to think about how much of the original story to include in one episode of the TV anime series, but it was very difficult to balance the content and the length of the story while emphasizing the plot development and cohesiveness of each episode and not changing the impression of the original story."

Adding to this, director Masako Sato re-affirmed Kishimoto's thoughts while also discussing the previous OVA of the series:

"That was really difficult. The length of the OVA was always a problem. I was like, "What should I do?" (Looking at Kishimoto) I'm not blaming you. (laughs)"

Kishimoto then expanded on his thoughts when it came to how to translate some of the fast-paced action of the series to the small screen:

"I can get a rough idea of the pacing for everyday scenes, but when it comes to games, it's a bit more difficult. It would be better if I had a perfect picture in my mind and could share it with the storyboard artist but that is not always possible… For example, if you write a detailed description of a match, the structure is pretty heavy, but when you put it on screen, it's over in an instant. Even for a momentary scene where the players toss and spike the ball with a bang, if you write out a sequence where the characters are glancing at the opponent, checking the opponent's position, and tossing the ball, you will have quite a lot to write down."

