Haikyuu Is Getting a Monument as Hinata, Kageyama Become Ambassadors

In 2012, the world was introduced to Haikyuu, and it brought sports anime back into the global conversation. The genre has always been hugely popular in Japan, but Haikyuu took sports anime to a new level thanks to its colorful leads. Now, all eyes are on Haikyuu as its finale is on the horizon, and its two star players are being gifted a full-blown monument now that they are official ambassadors of Japan.

Yup, you read that right. It seems Shoyo Hinata and Tobio Kageyama are about to be even busier these days. The two men are being gifted a monument in Sendai City where Haikyuu is set, and this comes after the pair were appointed special tourism ambassadors of the area.

As you can see above, a special illustration was released by Haikyuu creator Haruichi Furudate to mark the announcement. It shows Hinata in full gear preparing to volley a hit while Kageyama gets ready to serve. The pair look as sharp as ever under Furudate's watch, and fans are eager to see how their likeness is brought to life with their Sendai monument.

Once this monument is in place, Haikyuu will join a list of growing anime series with permanent installations across Japan. Attack on Titan's creator was gifted a monument in his hometown of Eren, Mikasa, and Armin several years ago as the area inspired Hajime Isayama to pen his manga. Other series like One Piece, Naruto, and Mobile Suit Gundam have been gifted monuments as well. So as you can tell, Haikyuu is joining good company.

All of this celebration comes at the perfect time given Haikyuu's work behind the scenes. Furudate finished his manga in 2020, but Haikyuu is not done with its anime. A film series called Haikyuu Final will complete the anime, but no info has been shared on their release. So if you want to binge the hit volleyball anime in the meantime, you can find Haikyuu streaming on Hulu and Crunchyroll.

Want to know more about Haikyuu? No problem! You can read its official synopsis here for all the details: "Ever since he saw the legendary player known as "the Little Giant" compete at the national volleyball finals, Shoyo Hinata has been aiming to be the best volleyball player ever! Who says you need to be tall to play volleyball when you can jump higher than anyone else? After losing his first and last volleyball match against Tobio Kageyama, "the King of the Court," Shoyo Hinata swears to become his rival after graduating middle school. But what happens when the guy he wants to defeat ends up being his teammate?!"

What do you think about this latest Haikyuu tribute? Do you think the anime is getting close to its finale debut?