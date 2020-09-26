Haikyuu Creator Shares Stunning Poster for Season 4 Return

✖

Haikyuu!! will officially be returning for the rest of the fourth season next month, and the original series creator is helping amp up that hype with a stunning new poster for the anime's return. Haikyuu!! To The Top originally premiered earlier this year in January with the plans to release the second half of the season in the Summer. Unfortunately, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has delayed the final half of the season to its new release next month. Now with the final half of Haikyuu!! To The Top coming on October 2nd, Haruichi Furudate has got in on the fun!

Coinciding with the release of a new trailer giving us our best look at Haikyuu's midseason premiere just yet, Furudate has shared a stunning illustration for the fourth season return featuring Karasuno and Inarizaki. The second half of the fourth season will see these two schools clash, and this illustration plays into only a fraction of the intensity to come. Check it out:

Karasuno and Inarizaki's big match will likely be the focus for the entirety of the fourth season's second cour as it's one of the more elaborate games of the series as a whole, and with the original series done, fans will be champing at the bit for this anime's return. It's only one of the many big series this Fall, but definitely one of the major standouts. But what do you think of it all?

