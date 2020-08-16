Haikyuu Confirms Season 4 Midseason Premiere Date

✖

Haikyuu has been on fans' minds for a while, and it is all thanks to season four. The epic season made its debut earlier this year, and fans were immediately hooked by its new arc and art style. That means the hype for season four's midseason premiere is high, and fans have learned the exact date the show will return.

So you better grab your calendars to take down the date! Haikyuu will return on October 2, and fans have high hopes for the comeback. After all, the Karasuno team has a lot of energy left, and they are about to face a team like none they've encountered before.

According to the recent report, Haikyuu will debut on October 2 in a late-night slot. It will be aired on MBS, TBS, and BS-TBS as part of the Animeism block. The show will also get a new opening and ending theme which fans were teased with today.

After all, two promos were released for season four, and they shared snippets of the new Haikyuu theme songs. SUPER BEAVER will oversee the opening with their single "Toppako" while SPYAIR returns to do the ending theme "One Day".

If you want to catch up with season four so far, you can watch the series over on Crunchyroll. The site also has a few Haikyuu movies that you might have missed, so those are worth checking out as well! They will keep you satisfied until October comes around and the Karasuno team flies once again! The manga is also available for any eager readers out there, and the series published its final chapter earlier this year. You can read the manga through Viz Media and its digital Shonen Jump vault.

