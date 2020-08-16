Haikyuu Shares First Teasers for Season 4 Midseason Premiere

【First Trailer!】

Haikyu!! Season 4 (To The Top) Part 2 Scheduled for October 2,2020.

More: https://t.co/JxMvZvuuVRpic.twitter.com/rOk64bvLWR — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) August 16, 2020

Haikyuu has been an all-star show for fans since its debut, and the series has yet to falter with its fanbase. When the series put out the first half of season four, audiences were thrilled to see its gorgeous new art style in play, and there is more of that to come. After all, the second cour of season four has yet to debut, and Haikyuu promises to wow once more with the midseason comeback.

If you want to get a look at this new cour, Haikyuu has fans set with two new teasers. These clips give a first-look at the big comeback, and they show the Karasuno Volleyball Team back in action. After all, the gang has a big match to undertake, and it seems Hinata won't be taking the fated set lightly.

You can see the teasers below as each features different footage. Both were released earlier today as Haikyuu confirmed the premiere date for its midseason comeback. The episode will go live on October 2, and these short reels have got fans hyped for Kageyama's return.

Haikyu!! Season 4 (Haikyu!! TO THE TOP) 2nd-cour anime PV showcasing the new ED theme ｢One Day｣ by SPYAIR! https://t.co/u3iPNuh7Xh Broadcast begins October 2nd!#ハイキュー #hq_anime pic.twitter.com/Dhu8kioL1s — HAIKYU!!=͟͟͞͞🏐 (@Haikyu_EN) August 16, 2020

The clips not only preview the opening and ending themes for season 4B, but they show Karasuno in action. The beloved team is going against one of their toughest opponents yet to finish out a hugely important tournament. The pressure has never been higher for the players, but fans are holding out hope Karauno will pull out a win before season five comes along.

Haikyuu was originally created by Haruichi Furudate for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012. If you're interested in seeing what the Haikyuu fuss is all about, you can read up on it here: Haikyu!! is a slice-of-life sports anime revolving around Shoyo Hinata’s love of volleyball. Inspired by a short-statured pro volleyball player, Hinata creates a volleyball team in his last year of middle school. Unfortunately, the team is matched up against the "King of the Court" Tobio Kageyama’s team in their first tournament and inevitably lose. After the crushing defeat, Hinata vows to surpass Kageyama After entering high school, Hinata joins the volleyball team only to find that Tobio has also joined."

