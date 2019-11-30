Haikyuu Season 4 Shares New Trailer

After a long wait from its shorter third season of only ten episodes, the fourth season of Haikyuu is finally upon us. Officially titled, Haikyuu!! To The Top, the fourth season is currently scheduled to debut January 10th next year in Japan, but there is currently no word on its English language release as of this writing. Either way, it’s still an exciting prospect to see the new season in action especially with the latest full trailer revealed for the season which finally brings in some later fan-favorites in the series to the anime.

TOHO animation shared the newest trailer confirming earlier reports of a January 10th release date, and not only does it give fans a look at Season 4’s new arc, but it gives us a taste of the new opening theme, “PHOENIX,” from the returning Burnout Syndromes.

Production I.G. will be producing the new season, and confirmed new additions to the cast include Kazuyuki Okitsu as Suguru Daisho, Natsuki Hanae as Kamomedai High School’s Korai Hoshiumi, and Mamoru Miyano as Inarizaki High School’s Atsumu Miya. You can see them here in the trailer as they are both members of the special training camp Tobio Kageyama was invited to train in at the end of the third season.

For those wondering how long Season 4 will last, the series has confirmed it will run from January to March before coming back for a second half in July. The fourth season has revealed its official synopsis as well, and reads as such, “National Spring High School Volleyball Tournament, Miyagi Prefecture Preliminary Qualifiers: The Karasuno High School Volleyball Club advances to participate in the long-desired National Tournament after a fierce battle against Shiratorizawa Academy. While in preparation for the upcoming National Tournament, the news of Kageyama’s All-Japan Youth Training Camp invitation came to them.

In addition, Tsukishima will also be invited to the Miyagi Prefecture First Year Selection Training Camp. However, Hinata who is flustered with the difference between the 1st years, makes a sudden appearance at the Miyagi Prefecture First Years’ Training Camp?! Towards the National Tournament, Hinata, Kageyama, and the Karasuno High School Volleyball Club will begin facing further challenges!!”

Originally created by Haruichi Furudate for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012, Haikyuu!! has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. If you wanted to catch the first three seasons of the anime, you can currently stream Haikyuu!! on Crunchyroll, Hulu, HIDIVE, and Netflix.