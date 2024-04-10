New Hatsune Miku Tour Faces Backlash Over Lackluster Tech

There will never be another star like Hatsune Miku. While vocaloid stars and V-tubers have become famous across the world, no one can touch the power of Hatsune Miku. The high-tech celebrity has become one of the most famous anime girls in the world thanks to their music and shows. But sadly, Miku Expo 2024 is coming under fire for its lackluster technology now that is U.S. leg is under way.

As you can see below, the critiques are rolling in from concert attendees who made their way to Miku Expo. The event, which became in Canada on April 4th, left a number of fans surprised when their fave idol took the stage. Rather than the event's usual hologram technology, Hatsune Miku was wheeled out on a small LCD screen, and she performed there for the entire show.

In the past, Miku Expo has used hologram technology to bring Hatsune Miku to life like fans are used to. No word has been given on why the event opted out of the performance upgrade, and for plenty of fans, they're feeling duped by the show they paid to see.

Of course, plenty of fans were simply happy to vibe with Hatune Miku at the expo regardless of her presentation, but the event has since grabbed viral fame on social media. With TikTok and X (Twitter) documenting the surprising concert, netizens are questioning why Miku Expo 2024 downgraded its idol's performance. So if you are planning to attend the event this year, well – you better align your expectations.

