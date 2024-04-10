New Hatsune Miku Tour Faces Backlash Over Lackluster Tech
Miku Expo began in 2014 amid the vocaloid's rise to fame.
There will never be another star like Hatsune Miku. While vocaloid stars and V-tubers have become famous across the world, no one can touch the power of Hatsune Miku. The high-tech celebrity has become one of the most famous anime girls in the world thanks to their music and shows. But sadly, Miku Expo 2024 is coming under fire for its lackluster technology now that is U.S. leg is under way.
As you can see below, the critiques are rolling in from concert attendees who made their way to Miku Expo. The event, which became in Canada on April 4th, left a number of fans surprised when their fave idol took the stage. Rather than the event's usual hologram technology, Hatsune Miku was wheeled out on a small LCD screen, and she performed there for the entire show.
In the past, Miku Expo has used hologram technology to bring Hatsune Miku to life like fans are used to. No word has been given on why the event opted out of the performance upgrade, and for plenty of fans, they're feeling duped by the show they paid to see.
Of course, plenty of fans were simply happy to vibe with Hatune Miku at the expo regardless of her presentation, but the event has since grabbed viral fame on social media. With TikTok and X (Twitter) documenting the surprising concert, netizens are questioning why Miku Expo 2024 downgraded its idol's performance. So if you are planning to attend the event this year, well – you better align your expectations.
What do you think about this Hatsune Miku debacle? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!
Go Big or Go Home
TW // MIKU EXPO SPOILER (kinda)
i'm sorry but if THIS is the setup for all of Miku Expo 2024 than you definitely failed the fans. Theres no way you overcharged tickets to put on a performance with an LED screen. Like all that money for THIS?? 🤦♂️#MIKUEXPO2024 #mikuexpo pic.twitter.com/BPi9y4KuOE— Aeøn (@KaiusMaddax) April 5, 2024
Free Her!
Hatsune Miku trapped in the LCD screen at Expo… FREE HER!!!! pic.twitter.com/lIK5VADml2— T♡RI (@rollerhoe69) April 5, 2024
That's One Way, I Guess
“Hey how are they gonna be displaying hatsune miku at #MIKUEXPO2024?” #IIDX pic.twitter.com/WzbMfjEYJj— ramvne @ MIKU EXPO ‘24 SJ (@ramvne_) April 9, 2024
Is This Real...?
Have y’all seen what’s going on on hatsune miku tiktok, it’s all about the miku expo 2024 in Vancouver the other day pic.twitter.com/VQT11cjDEy— Tale 🍉 | Re1999 Brainrot (@CaptnTale) April 5, 2024
How Did This Happen?
#MIKUEXPO2024 The Crunchyroll Hatsune Miku Expo Experiencehttps://t.co/G6s6TjyDIa pic.twitter.com/GFSpkRJybq— Supercat126HD Productions (@Supercat126HD) April 7, 2024
Oh No, No, No
Unfortunately videos from Vancouver Expo are being posted and it’s nowhere NEAR that quality. pic.twitter.com/ngRqO4xER3— Cameron Stallings (@Cam_stallings) April 5, 2024
Hatsune Miku at Home
Pfft I have Miku expo at home— ToasterCartridge : Synth V (@Toasterctrdge) April 6, 2024
Who needs LED screens #MIKUEXPO2024 #hatsunemiku pic.twitter.com/0z2G7UUduQ
Wait, What?
are you telling me there was more effort put into the setup for the hatsune miku x genshin impact concert then the miku expo 2024 tour pic.twitter.com/qQOxMqSQKx— daily furina 🌊 (@dailyfocalor) April 7, 2024