Hatsune Miku Unveils New Luxe High Heels

Hatsune Miku is a bonafide legend. Back in 2007, the team at Crypton Future Media brought the vocaloid queen to life. For years now, the virtual idol has been a symbol in Japan, and Hatsune Miku has a fanbase that now spans the globe. So of course, the fashion brand Mayla drew eyes when it unveiled its new shoe collaboration starring Hatsune Miku.

As you can see below, the Osaka-based brand cut a deal with Hatsune Miku to create a pair of high heels for the vocaloid. The shoes are nothing but adorable thanks to its flared heel and ribbons. Plus if you look closely, you will see these Hatsune Miku heels somewhat resemble the idol herself.

(Photo: Mayla)

After all, the heels by Mayla lean into the idol's trademark colors: teal, black, and silver. The front of the shoe is covered in grey-silver lace, and there is a pop of teal on the sole that mimics Hatsune Miku's skirt hem. Complete with a flared heel, these shoes also feature teal ribbons on the heel that harken to Hatsune's twin tails. Plus, the shoe features a strap across the front in pink just like Hatsune Miku's hair ribbons.

From toe to tip, these new heels are perfect for any Hatsune Miku fan. Preorders are now open at Mayla, so fans can place an order before March 3rd. The shoes, which cost $205 USD, will be delivered by the end of August. So if you have any cosplay events on the horizon, it is worth giving these shoes a second look!

HT – Sora News 24