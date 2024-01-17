Hatsune Miku Announces Coachella 2024 Stage

Coachella is one of music's staple festivals, and the California event is preparing for its return. When April arrives, Coachella will kickstart its 2024 season with two weekends full of music. From Lana Del Rey to Doja Cat, Coachella will be packed this spring, and not we know Hatsune Miku plans on attending the big event.

Yes, you read that right. Hatsune Miku is coming to Coachella, and we're truly not worthy.

According to Coachella's official roster, Hatsune Miku will play on Saturday, April 13th and 20th. The Japanese idol will be playing alongside excellent company such as Tyler, The Creator and Blur. From Bleachers to Grimes and LE SSERAFIM, Saturdays will be busy at Coachella this year.

As for the other festival dates, Coachella has lined up an array of top-notch artists. Lil Uzi Vert, ATEEZ, Yoasobi, The Rose, Taking Back Sunday, Atarashii Gakko, and Bebe Rexha are just some of the artists gunning for the event. So if you plan on attending Coachella this April, you're going to have a packed schedule.

Of course, there are other Japanese stars attending the music festival than Hatsune Miku. Fridays will put Yoasobi on stage, and you know the duo will perform "Idol" from Oshi no Ko given its popularity this past year. Atarashii Gakko is another staple as the group's songs "Free Your Mind" and "Hanako" helped take the band global. From J-pop to latin rap, Coachella will have something for everyone this spring.

