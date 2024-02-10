Hazbin Hotel Cosplay Creates Terrifying Radio Demon

Hazbin Hotel has become one of the biggest animated series on Amazon Video, so it should come as no surprise that the company wasted little time in confirming that a second season was on the way. While the daughter of the devil, Charlie, is attempting to redeem the souls of hell to reach heaven, it takes a village to pull off this current project. One of Charlie's most terrifying allies is the Radio Demon, who sees this project as more entertaining than essential, and one cosplay has captured the terror of this creepy character.

Alastor, aka the Radio Demon, is considered one of the most powerful beings in the underworld. When he first hits the scene in Hazbin Hotel, he offers his help to Charlie and the ragtag band running the locale, hoping to find himself some entertainment from the endeavor. Thanks to his unique aesthetic, Alastor has become a fan-favorite amongst the cast of the Amazon animated series, and we imagine he'll continue playing a significant role when the show returns for season two.

The Radio Demon Creeps Onto The Scene

Alastor is voiced by Amir Talai, who has a wide resume in the world of animation outside of the Hazbin Hotel. In the past, Talai has lent his talents to American Dad, Family Guy, Kung Fu Panda, and The Lion Guard to name a few.

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out the Hazbin Hotel, the first eight episodes of season one are available to stream on Amazon. Here's how the streaming service describes the animated juggernaut, "Hazbin Hotel follows Charlie, the princess of Hell, as she pursues her seemingly impossible goal of rehabilitating demons to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom. After a yearly extermination imposed by angels, she opens a hotel in the hopes that patrons will be "checking out" into Heaven. While most of Hell mocks her goal, her devoted partner Vaggie, and their first test subject, adult film star Angel Dust, stick by her side. When a powerful entity known as the "Radio Demon" reaches out to assist Charlie in her endeavors, her crazy dream is given a chance to become a reality."

Are you hyped for Hazbin Hotel's return? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Radio Demon.