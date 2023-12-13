Hazbin Hotel Reveals New Trailer For 2024 Premiere

Hazbin Hotel might have first begun as a YouTube animated series, but the hellish project is making the leap from YouTube to Amazon with its upcoming show. Focusing on the underworld and a project aiming to redeem the denizens of hell by Charlie, the daughter of the devil, Hazbin Hotel will arrive on Amazon Prime Video on January 19th, 2024. Now, to get old and new fans alike hyped for Charlie's arrival on Amazon, the twisted animated series has dropped a new trailer for its upcoming release.

Hazbin Hotel released its first pilot on YouTube in 2019 from creator Vivienne Medrano, finding serious success as the video has been viewed over 92 million times at the time of this article. Since the initial release, Medrano hasn't just released additional material in the universe such as music videos and merchandise, but created another series focusing on the hellish underworld in "Helluva Boss" which is currently in its second season.

Hazbin Hotel's New Trailer

Hazbin Hotel became a hit thanks to its surreal comedic style, introducing some energetic animation with a brutal environment and more than a few "adult themes". Charlie's goal in the series might be a noble one, but she'll have her work cut out for her considering her clientele. Hazbin Hotel's first season is planned to consist of eight episodes, with the first four releasing on January 19th and two episodes rolling out each week following.

If this is your first time hearing of the twisted tale of Hazbin Hotel, here's how Amazon describes the upcoming series, "Hazbin Hotel follows Charlie, the princess of Hell, as she pursues her seemingly impossible goal of rehabilitating demons to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom. After a yearly extermination imposed by angels, she opens a hotel in the hopes that patrons will be "checking out" into Heaven. While most of Hell mocks her goal, her devoted partner Vaggie, and their first test subject, adult film star Angel Dust, stick by her side. When a powerful entity known as the "Radio Demon" reaches out to assist Charlie in her endeavors, her crazy dream is given a chance to become a reality."

Are you hyped for Hazbin Hotel's hellish series to begin next year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of hell's number one hotel.