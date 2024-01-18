Hazbin Hotel Is Premiering Early for Free on Amazon

Hazbin Hotel is a tale of success, as the original YouTube series gained enough of a following that it has been able to receive a place on Amazon Video. On January 19th, the first four episodes of the surreal animated series will arrive on the streaming service, introducing new viewers to the daughter of the devil and her plan to redeem the denizens of Hell. Before the initial batch of installments arrives on Amazon, the platform is set to share episode one with fans for free, sooner than you might think.

This first season of Hazbin Hotel will contain eight episodes, with Charlie, Lucifer's daughter, aiming to create a new abode for the underworld's demonic horde. The original first episode arrived on YouTube in 2019 and has since gained over ninety-four million views. Created by animator Vivienne Medrano, aka VivziePop, the creator has spread their wings to focus further on this universe with another popular internet animated series, Helluva Boss. At present, Amazon has not stated whether or not Helluva Boss will be added to its platform, with the hellish series currently in its second season. Should Hazbin Hotel become a hit for Amazon, we might see far more from Medrano arrive on the streaming service.

Hazbin Hotel's Premiere: When Can You Watch?

Hazbin Hotel's first episode will be made available, for free, on YouTube later today, January 18th. The premiere is set to arrive online at 7PM Eastern, with the first four episodes hitting Amazon a few hours later. You can check out the video when it goes live below.

If this is your first time hearing about the Hazbin Hotel, here's how Amazon describes the hellish animated series that is fit to bursting with music and mayhem, "Hazbin Hotel follows Charlie, the princess of Hell, as she pursues her seemingly impossible goal of rehabilitating demons to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom. After a yearly extermination imposed by angels, she opens a hotel in the hopes that patrons will be "checking out" into Heaven. While most of Hell mocks her goal, her devoted partner Vaggie, and their first test subject, adult film star Angel Dust, stick by her side. When a powerful entity known as the "Radio Demon" reaches out to assist Charlie in her endeavors, her crazy dream is given a chance to become a reality."

