Hazbin Hotel Review & Reacher Season 2 Finale

This episode looks at the Reacher Season 2 finale, the premiere of Hazbin Hotel, and Dragon Ball Super's upcoming Goku vs. Gohan fight!

The ComicBook Nation Crew Reviews Amazon Prime's Hazbin Hotel TV series premiere, as well as the Season 2 Finale of Reacher. PLUS the latest geek news topics about Marvel's Daredevil Reboot and the next Game of Thrones spinoff series – and debate about Dragon Ball Super's big 'Goku vs Gohan' fight, which is finally getting the spotlight.

Reacher Season 2 Review

(Photo: Prime Video)

Charlie Ridgely's 4.5 out of 5-star review of Reacher Season 2 proved to be on the money:

Reacher isn't just one of Prime Video's biggest original shows; it's also one of its very best. Ritchson is at his very best and he's surrounded by a stellar cast and crew that continually go to great lengths to create the kind of action drama TV fans miss so dearly.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

