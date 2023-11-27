Hazbin Hotel Lands Amazon Prime Release Date, Guest Cast

The date has been set at last! Earlier this year, Hazbin Hotel announced it was working on a full-blown TV series, and the animated project has kept netizens on edge for some time over its release date. Now, Amazon Prime has confirmed when the adult animated series will make its debut, and Hazbin Hotel hopes to debut in less than two months.

The information comes straight from Deadline as Amazon Prime confirmed its premiere for Hazbin Hotel. The animated series will stream exclusively on Amazon, and it will get its start on January 19th. The show will air in more than 240 territories, and Hazbin Hotel will come stacked with Broadway stars.

From Darren Criss to Daphne Rubin-Vega and Jeremy Jordan, Hazbin Hotel is courting serious talent. These guest stars will join the show's main cast which is impressive enough. After all, Erika Henningsen will lead the show with Stephanie Beatriz, Keith David, Kimiko Glenn, Joel Perez, Amir Talai, and more.

If you are not familiar with Hazbin Hotel, the series got its start under creator Vivienne Medrano. The show tells the story of Charlie, the princess of Hell. She crafts a plot to thin out the population of Hell by rehabilitating demons, and this leads Charlie to open the Hazbin Hotel. The location is made to home Charlie's rehab, but it suffers from a fair few naysayers. But everything changes when a mysterious entity called the Radio Demon extends their support to Charlie's crusade.

Produced by A24 and Bento Box Entertainment, Hazbin Hotel has big expectations to meet next year. Right now, you can find the original Hazbin Hotel demo on YouTube if you want to see what this show will be all about. And if you dig it, Hazbin Hotel will go live January 19th!

What do you think about this Hazbin Hotel update? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!