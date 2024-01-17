Amazon Shares First Two Minutes of Hazbin Hotel

The internet has allowed creators to gain a following that can often lead to bigger and brighter things for their creations, with this being the case for the YouTube series known as Hazbin Hotel. The initial pilot is free to watch on YouTube for this hellish tale, with Amazon and A24 unleashing the first episodes of the series this week on January 19th. To prep fans for this new take on the conflict of heaven and hell, Amazon has released the first two minutes of the animated show's first installment.

Hazbin Hotel was initially created by animator Vivienne Medrano, aka "VivziePop", but this wasn't the only animated series focusing on hell from the YouTuber. Helluva Boss is another animated series that releases its episodes on YouTube, following a band of demons who visit Earth to accomplish tasks that they're hired to fulfill. Helluva Boss will routinely net tens of millions of views with each episode released online, though there's been no word from Amazon or A24 as to whether or not this surreal series will also arrive on the streaming service.

Hazbin Hotel's First Two Minutes

Hazbin Hotel's premise revolves around the daughter of the devil attempting to find redemption for the hordes of hell. In this new preview, we see that the animated series re-imagines the story of "Adam and Eve", throwing some big curveballs in the dynamic between the light and dark side of this universe.

If this is your first time hearing of the twisted tale of Hazbin Hotel, here's how Amazon describes the upcoming series, "Hazbin Hotel follows Charlie, the princess of Hell, as she pursues her seemingly impossible goal of rehabilitating demons to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom. After a yearly extermination imposed by angels, she opens a hotel in the hopes that patrons will be "checking out" into Heaven. While most of Hell mocks her goal, her devoted partner Vaggie, and their first test subject, adult film star Angel Dust, stick by her side. When a powerful entity known as the "Radio Demon" reaches out to assist Charlie in her endeavors, her crazy dream is given a chance to become a reality."

Do you think this new Amazon animated series is set to take the streaming world by storm this week? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Hazbin Hotel.