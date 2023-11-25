Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Special Two: "Wild Blue Yonder" Trailer Released

Following the premiere of the first Doctor Who 60th-anniversary special, a new Doctor Who trailer for the second special, "Wild Blue Yonder," has been released. The first Doctor Who 60th-anniversary special, "The Star Beast," ended with the Doctor and Donna reuniting inside the TARDIS, with its brand-new interior set, and ready for one last adventure. However, things go instantly wrong when Donna spills her coffee on the TARDIS, setting it ablaze and making the entire TARDIS go haywire. Donna's family looks on as the TARDIS disappears, which is presumably where Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Special Two, "Wild Blue Yonder," will pick up. You can watch the teaser trailer for Doctor Who Special Two: "Wild Blue Yonder" below.

"Wild Blue Yonder" is the most mysterious of the three Doctor Who 60th-anniversary specials. Audiences knew the villain of "The Star Beast," given it was based on a classic Doctor Who comic book story. They also know that Neil Patrick Harris will play the classic Doctor Who villain The Toymaker in the third Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Special, "The Giggle." The villain of "Wild Blue Yonder," assuming it has one in the traditional sense, remains unknown.

What is Doctor Who's Second 60th Anniversary Special, "Wild Blue Yonder," About?

Showrunner Russell T Davies wrote "Wild Blue Yonder," and Tom Kingsley directed the episode. The synopsis for "Wild Blue Yonder" says, "The TARDIS takes the Doctor and Donna to the furthest edge of adventure. To escape, they must face the most desperate fight of their lives, with the fate of the universe at stake."

That's all we know about "Wild Blue Yonder," as the trailer gives little away. Davies has remained especially guarded about this special because it apparently covers new ground by doing something Doctor Who hasn't done in its entire 60-year history, though what that is remains to be seen.

Davies teased to Doctor Who Magazine, "The main thing to say about this episode is I knew I had David and Catherine. Two of my favorite actors… this was a chance to focus on them; to see where The Doctor and Donna have been, what they think, what they're like in extreme circumstances, how they react to each other now. And it's glorious."

Davies also hinted that the episode would brush up against ideas introduced during Chris Chibnall's tenure running Doctor Who, with Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor, which Davies has insisted he will not retcon. "The history of The Flux and The Timeless Child is dealt with very slightly in this episode," Davies said of "Wild Blue Yonder."

How to watch Doctor Who Special Two: "Wild Blue Yonder"

The Doctor Who 60th-anniversary specials are airing on three consecutive Saturdays. Each special debuts at 6:30 p.m. on the BBC in the United Kingdom, and simulcasts streaming on Disney+ in international markets.

Doctor Who's second 60th-anniversary special, " Wild Blue Yonder," debuts Saturday, December 2nd on the BBC and on Disney+. The final Doctor Who 60th-anniversary special, "The Giggle," will premiere on December 9th.