HBO Max Adds New Anime Like Death Note, Hunter x Hunter, and More

HBO Max is looking to carve a niche for itself in the growing streaming wars. With sites like Netflix dominating during the pandemic, it makes sense the newly launched HBO Max is putting skin in the game. And in a bid to beat Netflix at its own gig, the new platform has brought a series of brand-new anime to its catalog thanks to Crunchyroll.

If you haven't checked on the anime offerings at HBO Max, you will have missed some big hauls from June. After all, HBO Max added four top titles in the last months. Tower of God and Death Note can be viewed now along with Food Wars and Hunter x Hunter.

On June 16, the entirety of Death Note was added to HBO Max before 99 episodes of Hunter x Hunter were added. The anime's 2011 adaptation was sourced for fans, so here's to hoping the underrated shonen title will get some love from streamers.

(Photo: Netflix)

As for Food Wars, the anime hit up HBO Max starting June 30. Tower of God has been filtered to HBO Max since June 19, and there are a few episodes left to go before the full season is up.

These anime offerings are good for fans of all sorts as they are approachable to old-school fans or newcomers. Death Note has mainstream fame thanks to its live-action Netflix adaptation, so it is not completely foreign to casual streamers. Tower of God and Food Wars are geared towards seasoned fans looking for new content. And thanks to its simple start, Hunter x Hunter is perfect for any rewatch or binge session out there. Just... so long as you have an HBO Max account. You can check out the other anime available to stream there below:

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Director's Cut (including OVA)

In/Spectre

Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!

Rurouni Kenshin

KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!! (seasons 1-2)

Bungo Stray Dogs (seasons 1-3)

Berserk (seasons 1-2)

Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress

Kill la Kill

Your Lie in April

ERASED

Kiznaiver

Schwarzes Marken

91 Days

The Testament of Sister New Devil (seasons 1-2)

Rokka: Braves of the Six Flowers

via ANN

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.