HBO Max: How to Watch Anime on the Service

HBO Max has arrived and along with the numerous live action television series and movies that have been added to the brand new streaming service, a variety of anime has also been added to its library and we're here to help you how to navigate the platform to find your favorite series. Taking series and feature length anime films from Crunchyroll and Studio Ghibli, fans of the anime medium certainly will have a number of different choices when it comes to what they want to binge on the new Warner Bros produced platform!

To start, let's walk through what you first see when you are subscribed to the streaming service. Once you've gotten onto the launch page, you'll have the option of choosing the "search function" that will bring up a number of different categories, as seen below. The two categories that house the most anime will of course be Studio Ghibli and Crunchyroll, which both have their own unique windows on the streaming service!

(Photo: WarnerMedia )

Under the Crunchyroll Section, you'll be able to access a large number of anime series that are currently streaming through that service, having partnered with HBO Max prior to launch and lending a number of its movers and shakers to the platform. As seen below, they have some of their biggest anime series added to HBO Max such as Fullmetal Alchemist, Kill La Kill, Rurouni Kenshin, Berserk, KONOSUBA, and several others that are looking to make their mark with the streaming service's debut!

(Photo: WarnerMedia)

If you're looking to relive one of the big movies from Studio Ghibli, the award winning animation studio that incorporated the talent of legendary creator Hayao Miyazaki into a number of their works, there's a section for the animation house as well! Much like Crunchyroll, Ghibli has a section featured in the HBO Max streaming service as well, which you can access via the "Search Function" to boot. You can see the layout of Ghibli's unique categories below:

(Photo: WarnerMedia)

HBO Max has been making a name for itself not just with anime, but recently with the big announcement that Zack Snyder's much talked about cut of his feature length film, Justice League, will be debuting next year in 2021. With its current line-up and future output looking to add more subscribers to the service, HBO Max seems like its here to stay!

