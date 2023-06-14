Hello Kitty Kicks Off 50th Anniversary With New Logo

There are few mascots in the world who can say they are as loved as Hello Kitty. Created by Yuko Shimizu, the iconic cute kitty has become a symbol of all things kawaii. With billions of dollars in sales under foot, Hello Kitty is one of the biggest IPs in the world, and it is gearing up for a big event. Next year will mark the 50th birthday of Hello Kitty, and Sanrio is kicking off celebrations with a new logo.

Yes, that is right! They may not look it, but Hello Kitty is turning 50 years old next March. Created in 1974, the cute cat has spent decades embracing fans and bringing color into the world. As you can see below, Sanrio is now celebrating the milestone with a new logo, and its simplicity is perfect.

2024 sees the 50th anniversary of Hello Kitty. Sanrio will start marking the occasion from the 1st of November this year, and this is the official logo. https://t.co/RSTh64Zqhb pic.twitter.com/5zqtajyIlC — Mulboyne (@Mulboyne) June 11, 2023

After all, you can see Hello Kitty dressed in their iconic red bow along with some blue overalls and a yellow blouse. They are posing solo here, so all eyes are on Hello Kitty. We have no word yet on how often this anniversary logo will be used in the next year as Hello Kitty embraces their history, but it will surely start popping up soon.

After all, Hello Kitty is excellent at branding, and the mascot knows how to get their face around. Called a global marketing phenomenon by The New York Times, Hello Kitty makes billions a year. Hello Kitty is also an official ambassador under UNICEF as well as the Japanese government. Honestly, it is hard to imagine a more popular face in Japan than Hello Kitty given all of its brand deals. And of course, the rise of Hello Kitty helped bring other Sanrio superstars to life.

I mean, come on. Can you imagine a world where Gudetama or Kuromi don't exist? It is too awful to think about.

As Hello Kitty nears its 50th anniversary, you can expect more celebrations to go live. If you want to buy into the brand's latest collaborations, it has plenty. Not long ago, Sanrio announced a big partnershipp with Attack on Titan, and there are also new goodies available at Build-a-Bear for collectors! Kuromi just joined the shop's catalog alongside Cinnamoroll and Hello Kitty herself!

Can you believe Hello Kitty is already 50 years old...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.