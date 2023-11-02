Hello Kitty Gets a Super Cute New Collection at Hot Topic To Kick Off 50th Anniversary

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Sanrio's Hello Kitty is taking a break from anime collabs to bring you a classic collection of styles at Hot Topic. It's stripped down to the basics – Hello Kitty heads, bows, hearts, and plenty of pink. Plus, there are plenty of cozy pieces for cold winter months, including a cardigan, oversized hoodie, sweater, and jeans.

You can shop all of the new Hello Kitty fashions here at Hot Topic now, and there is currently a 20% discount using the code HTDEAL at checkout. Direct links to the new items can be found below.

While you're at it, make sure to check out more of Hot Topic's recent Sanrio additions. Some of the biggest new releases incldue Kuromi & My Melody Lolita collection, the My Melody & Kuromi Split Girls Varsity Jacket, the Hello Kitty 3D Ears Girls Hoodie, and the Hello Kitty Mushroom Embroidered Girls Skimmer Cardigan.

Hello Kitty Turns 50

If you liked this Hello Kitty collection from Hot Topic, you expect a lot more in 2024. Sanrio has announced a year long celebration for Hello Kitty's 50th anniversary that kicked off on November 1st 2023 and will run through November 1st 2024. Look for new merch to launch and digital content to be available via Sanrio's social channels. New Roblox content is also in the works:

"Throughout the upcoming year, fans will find many ways to fully immerse themselves in the Hello Kitty-themed world in My Hello Kitty Cafe on Roblox. Starting in November, they can explore a photo booth for taking Y2K feel photos, enjoy a mini-game with emotes and costume rewards, and purchase avatars, costumes, and emotes. Additionally, from December, fans can experience a museum-themed mini-game and virtual exhibition, as well as participate in a thrilling "Find Hello Kitty" challenge. More excitement awaits in 2024 with the launch of a digital dance floor where fans will be able to dance the night away."