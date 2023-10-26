Oshi no Ko Unveils Full Sanrio Collaboration

One of the best new anime adaptations is crossing over with the world of Hello Kitty and her Sanrio friends.

Sanrio's characters are some of the most popular, money-making fictional figures in the world. With the likes of Hello Kitty and Aggretsuko in its roster, the company hasn't been shy when it comes to pairing their mascots with established anime characters. In the past, we've seen Sanrio team up with Mobile Suit Gundam, Attack on Titan, and Naruto to name a few and now it's time for Oshi no Ko to get in on the crossover action.

Oshi no Ko quickly became a massive juggernaut once its anime adaptation hit the small screen earlier this year. Arriving as an exclusive to the streaming service HIDIVE, the story of Ai Hoshino was able to resonate with a number of anime fans. Following its first season's success, the series was quickly confirmed for a season two, though no release date has been revealed as of yet when it comes to the television show's return.

Oshi no Kitty

The new merchandise line that has opened up its pre-orders sees the various Sanrio mascots hanging out with Oshi no Ko's biggest characters. Available to order until the middle of November, the merchandise will be shipped out in March and April of next year. As it stands, there has yet to be an official anime crossover that sees the two unique worlds crossing over.

Luckily, for those waiting on the continuation of Oshi no Ko's anime, the manga is still going strong from creators Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari. Akasaka might be best known for their work in the creation of Kaguya-Sama: Love is War, which was recently announced to receive a new light novel to further flesh out the romantic universe.

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out HIDIVE's biggest anime adaptation, here's how the streaming service describes the dark anime focusing on the world of idols, "Gorou is an ob-gyn with a life far removed from the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry―the world of his favorite idol, rising star Ai Hoshino. But when the two are unexpectedly brought together, their fates become intertwined in ways that defy all reason. For the good doctor, it's time to stan(d) and deliver!"

What do you think of this unique crossover? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Sanrio.