Hello Kitty Wears Nerd Glasses In Latest Funko Pop Drop

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

A new Hello Kitty Funko Pop has launched for Sanrio fans, and it isn't an anime crossover this time! Nope, it's simply Hello Kitty wearing some glasses while holding a red colored pencil. Maybe Professor Hello Kitty has been busy whittling down that red pencil by marking down all of the assignments that the friends are turning in? Whatever the case, it's cute and you can pre-order one here at Entertainment Earth now with free US shipping on orders $59+ using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout. You can also find it here on Amazon.

On a related note, Funko and Sanrio teamed up on a wave of Hello Kitty and Friends Funko Pops last year that's loaded with popular characters like Cinnamoroll, Kuromi, Pochacco, and more dressed as adorable slumber party unicorns! The next wave of these Pops are expected to drop this month, and you can find the pre-order links below.

The popularity of the Hello Kitty figures in this wave can be confirmed by the latest Sanrio popularity poll. For the third year in a row, Cinnamoroll took top honors. The top 10 breakdown is as follows: