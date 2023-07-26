Christmas In July Funko Pop Drop: Muppets, Rudolph, Disney, Marvel, and Hello Kitty

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Funko just wrapped up their huge San Diego Comic-Con 2023 drop, but they're cramming another Wednesday with a random and enormous assortment of Pops. Of course, they couldn't let July go by without showing us what's in store for the holiday season (besides recent The Nightmare Before Christmas and advent calendar releases), so they used this particular Wednesday to launch festive Pop figures for fans of Marvel and Disney as well as holiday classics like The Muppet Christmas Carol and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

A breakdown of the Christmas in July holiday-themed Funko Pop drops can be found below complete with pre-order links. If you go with Entertainment Earth, note that US shipping is free on orders $59+ using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout. You can check out more Funko Wednesdays drops right here.

The Muppet Christmas Carol Funko Pops - See at Hot Topic / Entertainment Earth

Scrooge Funko Pop

Fozziwig Funko Pop

Bob Cratchit with Tiny Tim Funko Pop

Mrs. Cratchit Funko Pop

Charles Dickens with Rizzo Funko Pop

Charles Dickens with Rizzo (Flocked) – Amazon Exclusive

The Marley Brothers 2-Pack

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer Funko Pops - See at Hot Topic / Entertainment Earth

Bumble Funko Pop

Hermey Funko Pop

Charlie in the Box Funko Pop

Rudolph Funko Pop

Rudolph (Flocked) – Amazon Exclusive

Sam the Snowman Funko Pop

Santa (Off Season) Funko Pop

Marvel Holiday Funko Pops – See at Hot Topic / Entertainment Earth

Deadpool

Iron Man

She-Hulk

Spider-Man

Wolverine

Spider-Man and Groot Pocket Pop T-Shirt Bundles

Pop Pins – See at EE

Disney Holiday Funko Pops – See at Hot Topic / Entertainment Earth

Goofy

Minnie Mouse

Mickey Mouse

Pluto

Pluto (Flocked) – Amazon Exclusive

Donald Duck

Hello Kitty Holiday Funko Pops – See at Hot Topic / Entertainment Earth