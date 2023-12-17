Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku Season 2 Poster Released

Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku is now in the works on Season 2 of the anime series, and now fans have gotten the first look at what to expect from the new season with its first poster! Hell's Paradise was one of the major standout releases of the Spring 2023 anime schedule earlier this year, and it was such a hit that a second season of the anime was announced to be in the works shortly after the first season came to an end. But unfortunately it's been very slim in terms of updates on how this new season has been coming along.

Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku Season 2 has yet to reveal a release date or window as of the time of this writing, but fans have gotten the first look at the new season with the newest poster for the season shared during Jump Festa 2024 this past weekend. To commemorate the release of the newest poster, it was officially announced that Ryota Suzuki will be joining the cast as Yamada Asaemon Shugen, who first made his debut in the season finale of the first season. Check out the poster for Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku Season 2 below:

How to Watch Hell's Paradise Season 2

If you wanted to see everything that has happened so far in the anime ahead of the new season, you can now find the Hell's Paradise anime streaming its first season with Crunchyroll alongside their release in Japan. With the second season confirmed for a release in the future, but not having confirmed a release window just yet, there's still plenty of time to catch up. As for what to expect from the Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku anime, Crunchyroll teases it as such:

"Gabimaru reigns as the strongest and most ruthless assassin in his village. But now finds himself on death row—with only one way out: retrieve the Elixir of Life from a sinister island. Longing for freedom, he accepts the challenge. But with fellow convicts vying for the same prize and demonic beasts lurking, how will Gabimaru and his handler, the executioner Yamada Asaemon Sagiri, survive this harrowing quest?"

Are you excited to see Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku coming back for Season 2? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!