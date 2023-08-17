Jujutsu Kaisen Studio Combats Industry Curse With a Big Raise

Studio MAPPA has raised the wages of entry-level animators for the likes of Jujutsu Kaisen and their other projects.

Studio MAPPA has supplied anime fans with quite a few projects in recent memory, with 2023 alone seeing the likes of Attack on Titan, Jujutsu Kaisen, Hell's Paradise, and Vinland Saga arriving from the production house. With creators and fans alike often worrying about the sheer number of projects that are placed on animators, MAPPA recently revealed wages for entry-level animators that might turn some heads. Thanks to the new salaries listed, MAPPA has become one of the higher-paying anime studios in the industry today.

Aside from the anime projects already mentioned, Studio MAPPA has quite a few series and movies under its belt. Earlier in the studio's history, it adapted some fan-favorite series such as Zombie Land Saga, Inuyashiki, Yuri!! on Ice, and Hajime no Ippo: Rising to name a few. Last year, MAPPA sent shockwaves through the anime industry with the anime adaptation of Chainsaw Man, the bloody series that focused on the titular character as he navigated a supernatural world of devils and accessed the power of the Chainsaw Devil. At present, MAPPA is continuing to work on Jujutsu Kaisen's second season, with Attack on Titan's series finale also arriving later this fall.

MAPPA's Wages Revealed

In a new listing from Studio MAPPA, the animation studio reveals the wages that it is offering to entry-level animators. Holding a monthly wage of around 240,000 yen, the salary is on the higher end in the industry. While the likes of Toei Animation and TMS Entertainment surpass MAPPA, wages are being raised across the board for many studios, which is a welcome change for many animators in the industry.

MAP◯A entry level salary detailed breakdown (standart for everything other than PA)

monthly wage: above 240.000

-includes 20 hours of overtime 37.895

therefore base salary is 202.105



Average entry level salary in japan ( Japan Institute of Personnel Administration): 206.250 pic.twitter.com/rPZ3yCVG9w — HexagonHill (@HexagonHill) August 14, 2023

While MAPPA has announced plenty of new projects this year, one major entry has yet to be confirmed as fans wait to hear whether Chainsaw Man will return for a second season. In the past, the creative minds at the studio have expressed an interest in adapting all the works of creator Tatsuki Fujimoto, so hopefully, it will only be a matter of time before Denji's return to the small screen is confirmed.

