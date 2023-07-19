Hell’s Paradise Cosplay Goes Hollow With Gabimaru

Hell’s Paradise was one of the biggest new anime arrivals earlier this year. Presenting a bloody and mature tale following a band of criminals visiting a cursed island in an effort to gain clemency for their transgressions, the main star of the series has been Gabimaru The Hollow. With the MAPPA-produced series already confirmed for a second season, one cosplayer isn’t waiting for the fiery ninja’s return with their latest cosplay that places Gabimaru front and center once again.

Studio MAPPA has had a busy 2023 so far, starting off with Attack on Titan’s final episodes and the second season of the epic viking story known as Vinland Saga. With the last episode of the Scout Regiment arriving later this year, and the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen currently underway, it might be some time before we see Gabimaru The Hollow make a come back. In the first season finale of Hell’s Paradise, we witnessed Gabimaru and his allies making some big progress on the cursed island, managing to gain a better understanding of the energy that is flowing inside of their bodies as they fight the horrifying residents of the locale.

Gabimaru The Hollow Returns

If you want to finish the story of Gabimaru The Hollow, the manga that started it all has already come to an end. Starting in 2018 from creator Yuji Kaku, Hell’s Paradise would end three years later in 2021. At present, MAPPA has yet to confirm how many seasons the anime adaptation will have in the face of this, but it could be several following season 2.

If you haven’t had a chance to check out Gabimaru The Hollow’s twisted adventure, the first season is currently streaming on Crunchyroll. Here’s how the streaming service describes Hell’s Paradise, “Gabimaru reigns as the strongest and most ruthless assassin in his village. But now finds himself on death row—with only one way out: retrieve the Elixir of Life from a sinister island. Longing for freedom, he accepts the challenge. But with fellow convicts vying for the same prize and demonic beasts lurking, how will Gabimaru and his handler, the executioner Yamada Asaemon Sagiri, survive this harrowing quest?”

Are you hyped for Hell’s Paradise’s second season? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Gabimaru The Hollow.