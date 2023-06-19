Hell's Paradise Cosplay Shows Off Yuzuriha's Skill

Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku made its anime debut together with the rest of the wave of new anime releases for the Spring 2023 anime schedule a couple of months ago, and one awesome cosplay is highlighting Yuzuriha's role in it all by showing off her skill in a cool way! Yuji Kaku's original Hell's Paradise manga wrapped up its run with Shueisha's Jump+ app some time ago, but the franchise has made a major comeback thanks to it officially getting a new anime adaptation from the same studio behind Attack on Titan's final season, Vinland Saga Season 2, Jujutsu Kaisen and more.

Thanks to the successful debut for the Hell's Paradise anime this Spring, fans have been introduced to a deadly new world filled with even deadlier characters who are trying their best to escape a mysterious island with their lives. Each of these characters has only revealed a little about themselves, and that's made characters like Yuzuriha all the more intriguing thanks to their mysteriousness. Now artist @mimisemaan on TikTok is also helping to show why the ninja has been such a hit with some skillful cosplay! Check it out:

How to Watch the Hell's Paradise Anime

Yuzuriha is only one of the many characters fans have met in Hell's Paradise, and although the anime is nearing its end, things are far from over. While there has yet to be any word on a potential Season 2 for Hell's Paradise, there's still plenty of time to catch up. If you wanted to see everything that has happened so far in the anime, you can now find the Hell's Paradise anime streaming its new episodes with Crunchyroll alongside their release in Japan. As for what to expect from the Hell's Paradise anime, Crunchyroll teases it as such:

"Gabimaru reigns as the strongest and most ruthless assassin in his village. But now finds himself on death row—with only one way out: retrieve the Elixir of Life from a sinister island. Longing for freedom, he accepts the challenge. But with fellow convicts vying for the same prize and demonic beasts lurking, how will Gabimaru and his handler, the executioner Yamada Asaemon Sagiri, survive this harrowing quest?"

How are you liking Hell's Paradise debut anime season so far this Spring? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything anime in the comments!